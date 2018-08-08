ZimRights welcomes ruling

Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) says it welcomes the release of 27 MDC Alliance activists on bail, but unreservedly condemns the crackdown on opposition supporters across the country.

The released activists were arbitrarily arrested after police raided the party’s headquarters in Harare and rounded up everyone, including polling agents, party officials and activists.

“ZimRights condemns further reports of night-time raids of MDC Alliance officials’ homes, manhunts and abduction of their family members, torture and interrogations by armed and hooded people suspected to be members of the security forces.

“Equally condemnable, are widespread reports of intimidation of polling agents in the just-ended 2018 harmonised elections in rural areas such as Mt. Darwin and another case where a losing candidate for Chivi Central constituency found bullet casings on the doorstep of his home.

“Opposition party activists and polling agents have been forced into hiding, and are being terrorised, while some are reported missing.

“Reports show there is a well-orchestrated campaign of terror in the aftermath of the 2018 elections, involving soldiers in residential suburbs, especially in Harare and Chitungwiza areas, where scores of people have been brutalised and injured through beatings.

“ZimRights unequivocally condemns the unwarranted abuse of the security forces to engage in gross human rights violations, which are a mockery of the current Constitution.

“The continued use of soldiers to interfere in political situations flies in the face of any claims at democratic reforms by the government and if not immediately ceased will tarnish its image, bringing entirely its legitimacy into question. Daily News.