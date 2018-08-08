PoliticsFeaturedNews

Zambia denies Tendai Biti political asylum

44,470 0

A senior member of Zimbabwe’s opposition MDC Alliance, Tendai Biti, has been denied asylum by neighbouring Zambia.

Former Zimbabwean Finance Minister and MDC Alliance member Tendai Biti greets supporters outside the MDC Alliance's headquarters in Harare on July 31 (CREDIT: MARCO LONGARI/AFP)
Former Zimbabwean Finance Minister and MDC Alliance member Tendai Biti greets supporters outside the MDC Alliance’s headquarters in Harare on July 31 (CREDIT: MARCO LONGARI/AFP)

Zimbabwe’s police accuse Mr Biti of inciting violence following last month’s election. Zambian Foreign Minister Joe Malanji told the BBC that Mr Biti’s grounds for asylum were weak.

Earlier, his lawyer said his client had been detained at the border with Zambia by the Zimbabwean authorities. Mr Malanji told the BBC that Mr Biti’s grounds for asylum “are not meritorious”.

There was great optimism that July’s election would bring real change after the end of Robert Mugabe’s 37-year rule last November.

Related Articles

Tendai Biti freed, lawyer says

75,549 4

Senior opposition leader Tendai Biti arrested at border…

69,178 14

Tendai Biti interview: Zimbabwe won’t get support after…

27,489 87

Crackdown on opposion MDC leaders

41,719 33

But last week six people were killed after the military intervened to curb opposition protests in the capital, Harare.

Violence: Shocking pictures show an opposition supporter being beaten in the streets of Harare by Zimbabwean soldiers
Violence: Shocking pictures show an opposition supporter being beaten in the streets of Harare by Zimbabwean soldiers

Correspondents say there is a climate of fear in Zimbabwe, with some members of the opposition going into hiding.

The electoral commission declared that President Emmerson Mnangagwa won the poll, but the MDC Alliance alleges it was rigged.

The opposition says its candidate, Nelson Chamisa, was the victor and the results were manipulated.

Mr Biti’s arrest warrant, seen by the BBC, says he “unlawfully” announced that Mr Chamisa had won the presidential election.

He was the minister of finance in a unity government formed after disputed elections in 2008 – and is credited with helping stabilise the economy after years of hyperinflation.

The MDC Alliance has confirmed that it will challenge the presidential election result in court.

A party lawyer, Thabani Mpofu, was quoted by AFP news agency as saying the official outcome had been a “total negation of the will of the people”.

Altogether the police are hunting for nine senior opposition officials in connection with post-election violence. BBC News

You might also like More from author