Robert Mugabe Junior, girlfriend split

By Bridget Mananavire

Robert Tinotenda Mugabe Jnr’s romance with South African Tshego Moloto has apparently hit the rocks, after social media indications that the two might have split.

Although it is still unclear why the love birds decided to go separate ways, Moloto took to her Instagram page and declared that she was single.

“I may be single but I’m absolutely unavailable. Stop having unrealistic expectations,” she wrote on Sunday in one of her Instagram stories.

The 26-year-old former first son and the 22-year-old beauty had become common faces on each other’s social media pages but that has changed.

Moloto deleted all pictures that had Robert Junior in them leaving just a few pictures of herself.

On the other hand, Robert Jnr also deleted pictures of his former girl, leaving only two pictures with her.

The two are also no longer partying together or posting videos together. However, they are posting videos hanging with other people.

The Mugabe boy revealed the big secret on whom he was dating in February after much speculation, with a sweet message on her birthday.

“It’s bae day!! the day of the goddess!! #yes #itsherday #fanlove,” Robert Jnr posted his Intagram page with the caption on the picture written Mudiwa.

On the picture was also written: “Go bae it’s your Birthday #22”.

Another picture that had a hint of the girl was of the couple modelling Robert Jnr’s xGx clothing line, showing just their bodies with their heads cropped out.

According to a short bio on her Instagram page she is at University of Johannesburg where the former first son is currently studying towards an architecture degree.

The two had been together since April last year or earlier as suggested by their social media pages, with the girl having been posting pictures with the former first son since then.

In most of the posts of the two, Moloto had posted sweet messages about Robert Jnr such as; How cute. #MCM (Man Crush Monday)…, Issa liit ting, Forever grateful”.

“There are friends, there is family. Then we have those friends that automatically become family. Love you all man.. #tisuxgx #triplife” she wrote on a picture she posted on Tinoe’s gang including his young brother Chatunga.

“To my heart, happy birthday bebe, Love you soo much and I will personally make sure your day is absolutely amazing” she wrote on his birthday.

In the comment section Robert Jnr wrote “love you forever”. Daily News