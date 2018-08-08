Chiefs linked with Ndoro

Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly looking to bolster their attacking options and they have earmarked the Zimbabwean striker Tendai Ndoro as an ideal candidate.

Local media reports suggest that Kaizer Chiefs are interested in signing the Zimbabwean who is currently a free agent.

Ndoro recently parted ways with Ajax Cape Town and he’s now looking for a club to continue with his career in the Premier Soccer League.

According to a source close to Isolezwe, the Soweto giants have enquired about the former Orlando Pirates forward’s availability as they look to reinforce their attacking department.

“Chiefs have called Tendai Ndoro’s manager (Dumezweni Nkiwani) asking about his availability,” a source told Isolezwe.

“It looks like they want to sign him, but negotiations are yet to take place. Ndoro’s manager is waiting for Chiefs to come back to them with an offer,” added the source.

The development comes after Amakhosi confirmed the arrival of Madagascar international Andriamirado Andrianarimanana on Monday.

Moreover, the Natrurena-based side has signed Ndoro’s national team teammate Khama Billiat, who was also a free agent just before the start of the new 2018/ 19 PSL campaign.

However, they also want to bolster their strikeforce despite having Gustavo Paez, Bernard Parker, Ryan Moon and Leonardo Castro on their books.

According to the informant, Giovanni Solinas’ men are set to battle it out against Bidvest Wits for the former Chicken Inn forward as the Clever Boys have also shown interest.

The source added that the Braamfontein-based side has exhausted their foreign quota, but anything is possible.

“The problem with Wits is that they already have five foreign players, but clubs usually come up with plans if they want a certain player and anything can happen now,” continued the source.

Speaking to the publication, Nkiwani confirmed the news regarding his client, but he could not disclosed the teams that are interested in Ndoro.

“Yes, there are clubs that have made inquiries, but I cannot reveal the names. We will make an announcement once there is something concrete — we are weighing our options for now,” said Nkiwani.

Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung rubbished the reports, saying they have not considered the 32-year-old. The Herald.