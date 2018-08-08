Blow for Ngezi Platinum

Nhivi fell awkwardly in training last week before undergoing surgery to rectify the fracture.

Before crossing the floor to Ngezi Platinum, Nhivi had scored five goals for his former club CAPS United in the first half of the season.

Ngezi Platinum secretary general Cloete Munjoma confirmed Nhivi’s injury but allayed fears that the forward would be out for a prolonged period.

“It’s only that he fractured one of the bones in his arm. It’s not as serious as people would want it to look,” Mujoma told the Daily News.

“The doctors felt he needed a rest while he recovers from the injury. He will be out for about four to five weeks.”

With Madamburo fighting for the title against defending champions FC Platinum, Munjoma said the club was not panicking following Nhivi’s injury.

“We are not very much worried. Remember we didn’t have Nhivi in our squad for the first six months of the season,” he said.

“The team performed particularly well in that period and we just have to wait until he fully recovers so that he can play for us.”

After finishing the first half of the season in second place and six points behind FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum coach Tonderai Ndiraya had identified Nhivi as the answer to their troubles in front of goal.

The situation was also made worse after their star forward Terrence Dzvukamanja was signed by South Africa top flight side Bidvest Wits.

Ngezi stepped up their efforts to sign Nhivi from CAPS United and the deal was finally sanctioned before the mid-season transfer deadline on July 31.

The only other signing Madamburo made during that window was bringing in centre half Polite Moyo from Bulawayo Chiefs.

After going for four matches without a win, Ngezi Platinum are now back in contention after consecutive wins over Triangle United (3-1) and Dynamos (0-1).

Madamburo are now just two points behind Pure Platinum Play as they are on 44 points from 20 matches.

However, the league programme was shelved two weeks ago in order to pave way for the harmonised elections.

When the league resumes this weekend, Ngezi Platinum will be hoping to keep up pressure on FC Platinum when they host lowly Nichrut FC at Baobab Stadium on Saturday.

This should have been Nhivi’s first game for his new side but he will have to wait a bit longer until he recovers from the fracture.

In the reverse fixture earlier this season, Tonderai Ndiraya’s side emerged with a 0-1 win at Ascot Stadium with Dzvukamanja getting the all-important goal.

Nichrut go into this match occupying the last relegation spot in 15th place with 19 points from 20 matches.

John Nyikadzino’s side will have to start winning more games in this second half of the season if they are to save their Premiership status.

The Cyanide Boys have added Roderick Mutuma, Carlos Rusere, Washington Pakamisa and Themba Ndlovu during the midseason transfer window.

Nyikadzino believes this experienced quartet will be a major boost to his side’s fight against relegation starting with this encounter against Ngezi Platinum.

“The worst result we are expecting is a draw, we are quite aware of our position on the log,” Nyikadzino told the Daily News recently.

“We are among the teams in the relegation zone and if the league would end today, we would be relegated so we are trying hard to fight and make sure we don’t get relegated.

“I believe in the boys and Ngezi Platinum is a team that can be beaten, we are in the Premier League to compete and we are prepared for the game, psychologically the boys are well prepared.”

Fixtures:

Friday: Harare City v Mutare City Rovers (Rufaro)

Saturday: Chapungu v Bulawayo Chiefs (Ascot), CAPS United v Black Rhinos (Rufaro), Bulawayo City v FC Platinum (Barbourfields), ZPC Kariba v Triangle United (Nyamhunga), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Nichrut (Baobab),

Sunday: Yadah v Herentals (Rufaro), Shabanie Mine v Chicken Inn (Maglas), Highlanders v Dynamos (Barbourfields, Postponed). Daily News.