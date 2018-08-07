Zimbabwean security forces round up opposition leaders in secret crackdown

By David McKenzie

The six masked gunmen arrived in an unmarked pickup truck at a modest house in Highfield West, a suburb in Zimbabwe’s capital Harare.

It was just before 2 a.m., witnesses said, and the group had just one mission.

They were searching for Happymore Chidziva, leader of the opposition party’s Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Youth Alliance.

Jongwe Matanga, a tenant at the house, said the gunmen broke down the doors of other houses on the compound and beat several female tenants, holding a rifle to one of their heads.

“I saw a man holding a gun and then he walked a few steps and I was beaten,” said Matanga. “‘It is either Happymore’s life or it is yours,’ they shouted!”

But the gunmen weren’t satisfied.

Matanga said they abducted him and another tenant and drove them into a remote part of Harare where they beat them for over an hour. He shows the deep bruises on his arm and buttocks.

Although Matanga said he filed a police report, he doesn’t believe that the gunmen will ever be found.