Villager kills neighbour over stolen blanket

A Bikita man brutally murdered his neighbour by stabbing him with an Okapi knife for buying a blanket and a cellphone that had been stolen from him by his brother.

Watson Numayo (24) of Village 24 in Ziki communal lands allegedly stabbed Faddy Mabuwe (27) of the same village last week, accusing him of buying his stolen goods.

Mabuwe collapsed and died on the spot before Numayo vanished from the scene.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Charity Mazula last Friday said police had since launched a manhunt for the suspect.

“We are looking for the suspect who fatally stabbed his neighbour with an Okapi knife on the chest accusing him of buying goods that had been stolen,” she said.

“Investigations are ongoing and the long arm of the law will soon catch up with the suspect.”

On July 31 this year, Numayo was drinking beer with a friend at Chinyika Business Centre under Chief Ziki and later went to the former’s home.

Upon arrival Numayo allegedly started accusing his brother, Witness Chikamba, of stealing his blanket, satchel and cellphone.

He further accused Chikamba of selling the stolen goods to Mabuwe.

An altercation ensued between Numayo and his brother, prompting the former to pull out a knife threatening to stab the latter, but he was stopped by his friend.

In a fit of rage, Numayo proceeded to Mabuwe’s house and confronted him over the property he had allegedly bought from his brother.

Mabuwe denied buying the things and Numayo demanded that they go to Mabuwe for further investigations and along the way he stabbed Mabuwe once in the chest and he died on the spot.

Mabuwe’s body was taken to Masvingo General Hospital for a post-mortem. The Herald.