The rise of Guruve Marimba Arts Ensemble

Winners of Chibuku Neshamwari dance festival, Guruve Marimba Arts Ensemble, say art runs in their genes. They beat nine other dance groups from the country, scooping the coveted grand prize of $7 000, coupled with a trip to China. Held in Mutare,

the festival had two main categories, namely traditional dance and contemporary dance. The group expressed confidence that they will raise the country’s flag high in China.

In an interview, the ecstatic Guruve Marimba Arts Ensemble leader Prince Muzanenhamo expressed confidence that his team will leave the Asian market begging for more.

“We are delighted at the cultural exchange prospects that this prize brings to us. We look forward to giving a great performance in China, which we hope will market and promote our culture, our tradition and our heritage,” said Muzanenhamo.

“When we get on the stage to perform, we are connected. Its magic,” said Muzanenhamo.

Guruve Marimba Arts Ensemble comprises of 30 members, but the performances are done by different members on a case by case basis, according to the dictates of the given performance as well as the requirements of the particular show, competition or festival.

Only 15 members participated in this year’s Chibuku Neshamwari dance festival.

Some of the members include Cynthia Nyamuzihwa, Clementine Chigorimbo, Sarabhinosi Chimukwende, Lloyd Mayonga, Ginatsiya Nyanhete, Leonard Katanda, Prince Muzanenhamo and many others.

Formed in 2006, the vibrant dance outfit continues to hog the national limelight with their amazing traditional dance choreography and cultural attire, which always enthralls the audience.

This is the Group’s second prize; with the ensemble also having won the first prize of USD$4 000 in the 2010 Chibuku Neshamwari dance festival held at Harare Gardens in the country’s capital. The Herald.