Notorious armed robber arrested

Police have arrested a suspected armed robber believed to be the ring leader of a gang that was terrorising taxi drivers in Chegutu and Kadoma after they tracked him with a mobile tracking system that was installed in one of the victim’s vehicles.

Kelvin Moyo of Kuwadzana in Harare was arrested in Kadoma and is still assisting police with investigations.

He will appear in court soon.

Police have since launched a manhunt for his two other accomplices who are still at large.

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) spokesperson Detective Assistant Inspector Portia Chinho confirmed the arrest of Moyo.

She said in one of the cases, Moyo approached a complainant who operates a taxi and hired him to a road behind a Chicken Inn outlet in Chegutu, indicating that he wanted to pick up something before proceeding to Hintonville suburb, in the same town.

“Complainant drove his motor vehicle for less than 200 metres from Chicken Inn and the suspect ordered him to stop,” said Det Asst Insp Chinho.

“He complied and suddenly two more suspects who are still at large appeared from the darkness.

“They forcibly removed the complainant from the driver’s seat threatening to shoot him. The other suspect jumped onto the driver’s seat and drove back into town, leaving complainant at the scene.”

A report was made at ZRP Chegutu.Detectives from CID Chegutu and CID Kadoma teamed up and coordinated with the complainant who kept them updated since his vehicle was on mobile tracking.

The detectives managed to locate the vehicle parked through the tracking system. They arrested the suspect at the scene whilst his two accomplices managed to escape.

“Upon searching the vehicle, detectives recovered a revolver .357 Magnum and four rounds of ammunition, two pouches and other items in a small bag which was on the back seat where one of the suspects was seated,” said Det Asst Insp Chinho.