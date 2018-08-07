Notorious armed robber arrested
Kelvin Moyo of Kuwadzana in Harare was arrested in Kadoma and is still assisting police with investigations.
Police have arrested a suspected armed robber believed to be the ring leader of a gang that was terrorising taxi drivers in Chegutu and Kadoma after they tracked him with a mobile tracking system that was installed in one of the victim’s vehicles.
He will appear in court soon.
Police have since launched a manhunt for his two other accomplices who are still at large.
Criminal Investigation Department (CID) spokesperson Detective Assistant Inspector Portia Chinho confirmed the arrest of Moyo.
She said in one of the cases, Moyo approached a complainant who operates a taxi and hired him to a road behind a Chicken Inn outlet in Chegutu, indicating that he wanted to pick up something before proceeding to Hintonville suburb, in the same town.
“Complainant drove his motor vehicle for less than 200 metres from Chicken Inn and the suspect ordered him to stop,” said Det Asst Insp Chinho.
“He complied and suddenly two more suspects who are still at large appeared from the darkness.