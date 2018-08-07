Man ‘kidnaps’ three messengers of court

By Lisa Mangena

A 48-YEAR-OLD man from Gwanda has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping three messengers of court after they had been sent to attach property from him because he had not paid a $500 debt.

Taison Moyo of house number 758 Jacaranda, Gwanda, allegedly locked Calvin Hlabathi, Francis Mayini and Mthabisi Moyo in his house for a few hours until police came and rescued them.

Moyo pleaded guilty to kidnapping charges before Bulawayo Magistrate Ms Sibongile Marondedze who remanded him out of custody to August 23.

The court heard that on September 15 last year, the three messengers of court were sent to Gwanda by the court to attach property from Moyo.

He locked them in his house and went away.

One of the kidnapped messengers of court contacted his colleague whom they had left in the office and told her that Moyo had kidnapped them. The Chronicle.