Grobbelaar lauds Alisson’s arrival

Kop legend Bruce Grobbelaar claims the arrival of £67 million goalkeeper Alisson is a game-changer for English Premiership giants Liverpool. After a calamitous Champions League Final display by Loris Karius in May, which cost Liverpool two goals against winners Real Madrid, Alisson is Jurgen Klopp’s new number one.

The Brazilian — football’s most expensive goalkeeper — was handed his debut by boss Jurgen Klopp in the 5-0 demolition of Napoli in Dublin and didn’t put a foot wrong.

In just 90 minutes in Ireland, he showcased his pin-point distribution, confidence and commanding presence — just the upgrade Liverpool desperately need if they’re going to challenge for the title this season.

Alisson will now make his Kop debut against Torino at Anfield today — with Grobbelaar predicting a big Liverpool future for the South American.

“Anyone who comes out of Brazil at a young age and comes over to Europe has got to have a big heart and a big personality,” said Grobbelaar.

“He has that in abundance and he will go from strength to strength in the English Premier League. He’s a great buy — even at that money.

“With Roma he was fantastic and has learned his trade in Europe. Now this is an even bigger challenge in the English Premier League at Liverpool but he’s made for it.

“He has played at the highest level for Brazil in the World Cup and Roma in Serie A. He won’t have a problem at all.”

German keeper Karius, the same age as Alisson, wilted under pressure at Liverpool, but Grobbelaar believes the South American star is mentally tough.

“It can be daunting playing in front of the Kop. But when Roma were at Liverpool last season in the Champions League semi-finals he saw what kind of atmosphere is generated at Anfield.

“He embraced that and wanted more and that’s a good sign. It’ll be a dream for him to come and have that every other week.”

Grobbelaar won six League titles at Anfield as well as the European Cup in 14 seasons at Anfield.

And he insists Alisson has all the attributes to already stand alongside David de Gea, Ederson, Thibaut Courtois and Hugo Lloris as one of the Premier League’s top keepers. The Herald.