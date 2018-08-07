Engineering student killed and dumped at roadside

By Whinsley Masara

POLICE in Bulawayo are investigating a suspected murder case in which a 22-year-old man was allegedly killed and dumped along Siyepambili Drive in Nkulumane suburb.

Hawulethu Dhlomo of Nkulumane suburb was a mechanical engineering student at Bulawayo Polytechnic.

He left home last week on Tuesday at around 8PM with the intention of hiking to the city centre where he planned to catch a bus to Harare where he was recently employed.

Dhlomo never reached his destination but was discovered dead later that night.

Police in Nkulumane received a report of an alleged hit and run incident at around 10PM last Tuesday.

However, there are suspicions that the victim could have been murdered and dumped on the road as wounds on his body are not consistent with a hit and run accident.

The now deceased was allegedly robbed of a laptop, bag with clothes, cellphone and cash that he had on him.

The deceased’s father, Mr Moses Dhlomo, said he was too heartbroken to comment on the death of his son.

“I am still in shock and too heartbroken to comment on the death of my son. I also fear expressing my views on the matter lest I jeopardise police investigations.

All I can say is he had just gotten a new job in Harare and was leaving to start on it. However, this then happened and I am at a loss for words,” he said.

Bulawayo Metropolitan Province police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the incident saying investigations were underway. “The victim allegedly left home on Tuesday night with an intention to board the 10PM buses in town.

At around 10PM, his family tried to contact him but his phone went unreachable.

“At around that same time, police in Nkulumane received a report of a hit and run and attended the scene,” she said.

Insp Simango appealed to members of the public who may know or saw what happened to the now deceased to contact police. The Chronicle.