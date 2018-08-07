Cephas Chimedza hails Mutizwa’s wonder goal

FORMER Zimbabwe international Cephas Chimedza has praised Knox Mutizwa after the striker scored a spectacular overhead goal for Golden Arrows on the opening weekend of the South African Premiership on Sunday.

Mutizwa was on target in the 2-0 victory over Maritzburg United in a KwaZulu Natal derby with his goal being touted as a contender for the Goal of the Season.

The striker took the ball on his chest and with his back on goal, leapt into the air to connect the ball with a spectacular bicycle kick.

The goal reminded fans of Cristiano Ronaldo’s super strike for Real Madrid against Juventus in a UEFA Champions League match in Turin, Italy in April.

The goal triggered a flood of praises on social media with Belgium-based Chimedza posting the video clip of the goal on his Facebook page and asking his friends and followers to share the phenomenal goal.

“Team Zimbabwe. Well done Knox. You too, can share the video and people will also go crazy. Messi (Lionel) wonder goals are talked about because many people would have watched them,” he commented on the video.

Former Motor Action midfielder Douglas Zimbango also commented, “This boy can really go far”.

Another fan Prosper Furayi weighed in, “Wonderful Knox aaaaaaa beautiful, well taken. That’s chilling accuracy and military precision. Good one keep up the brilliance,” he wrote.

Other social media users George Oscar and Anesu Karimbika remarked that the striker could have scored a goal of the season on the opening day of the league.

Meanwhile, Talent Chawapihwa has done enough in his first season in South Africa to force a move from modest side Baroka FC to a bigger club before the close of the window at the end of this month .

Baroka are desperately trying to hold on to the Zimbabwean and have asked for anything between R3 million to R5 million before they can entertain any suitors.

Champions Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Bidvest Wits have all been linked with the 26-year-old. Chawapihwa joined Baroka last season on a three-year contract and has adjusted quickly to life in the league.

Although he has not been on target many times, his stock has continued to rise with his pace and flair proving a nightmare to many defences.

Baroka FC chief executive, Morgan Mammila, said Chawapihwa was their prized asset and they were not prepared to go into negotiations with any club for a fee that is below $3 million.

But with some weeks before the close of the window, South Africa’s Kick-Off Magazine hinted in their latest edition that it may not be surprising if one of the giants come knocking on their door.

“When asked about the value of his star player Talent Chawapihwa, Baroka CEO Morgan Mammila did not mince his words: ‘We are talking between R3-R5million.’

“The figures might seem astronomical to many, but considering the player’s talent, it won’t be surprising to see a PSL giant willingly open the chequebook for his services . . .

“In just one season in the PSL, Chawapihwa managed to make his mark, attracting interest from some of the big clubs in the league following his sparkling displays for his Limpopo club.”

Chawapihwa’s side opened their PSL campaign with a 1-0 defeat to AmaZulu on Saturday.

The ABSA opening weekend featured a number of Zimbabweans with former Warriors goalie and veteran keeper Tapuwa Kapini bouncing back into top-flight after captaining Highlands Park to promotion.

Although Kapini conceded a goal against Kuda Mahachi’s Orlando Pirates, the Lions of the North were able to force a 1-1 draw against the Soweto giants.

The former Highlanders goalkeeper told Kick-Off that it will take some time to adjust to the league again.

“I think if you look at it, National First Division and PSL is a totally different ball-game. If you’re in the NFD, it’s difficult to play there.

“When you come to the PSL, I think, if we can put the effort that we put in the NFD then we’ll be a team to be reckoned with.

“If you look at it, how many records did we break last season? I think it will come right, game after game and the team will start to gel. And it feels good to be back in the PSL,” said Kapini.

Mahachi, playing his first match in Pirates colours following his move from Golden Arrows, came in as a second half substitute.

Former Ngezi Platinum forward Terrence Dzvukamanja also started for Bidvest Wits who beat Free State Stars 3-0, but had to be replaced in the second half after he got injured.

Warriors fringe player Jimmy Dzingai had a memorable game for Power Dynamos against Lumwana Radiants when he scored a brace in the 3-0 win.

Dzingai scored both goals via headers in the third and 48th minutes.

However, the former Yadah skipper was substituted soon after scoring his second goal after he suffered a mild concussion.

His club Power Dynamos are now fourth in the Zambian Super League after 11 games. The Herald.