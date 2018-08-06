Suspect in deadly KZN taxi ambush out on R5k bail – report

A man suspected to be one of the perpetrators behind the killing of 12 people inside a taxi in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has been granted R5 000 bail.

reports the suspect made a brief appearance in the Durban Regional Court on Monday, where he was granted R5 000 bail.

The magistrate ordered that the suspect not be named nor have pictures of him taken.

It is reported the state did not oppose bail, and upon granting the bail, the magistrate requested that the suspect report to Sydenham Police Station every Wednesday.

When the accused appeared in court previously, his defence alleged that police had assaulted him.

Passengers of a taxi coming from KZN were shot dead when unknown assailants opened fire on the minibus taxi they were travelling in near Colenso, in the KZN Midlands, on Saturday night. They were on their way back to Gauteng from a funeral of a colleague, who was among the three people gunned down in Tembisa last week.

Some of the drivers killed were from the Kempton Park Taxi Association. The Citizen.