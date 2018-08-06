Pogba eyes Barca move

LONDON. — Paul Pogba’s agent is due at Manchester United this week for crunch talks on the Soccer World Cup-winning midfielder’s future.

The influential Mino Raiola is expected to tell United he can broker a £100 million deal for Pogba with Barcelona.

But Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with United’s £89 milion signing.

The future of France star Pogba (25) is in doubt as his relationship with United boss Jose Mourinho has clearly deteriorated.

That is despite the fact that he still has three years remaining on his Old Trafford contract.

But Pogba may not be the only player on Raiola’s agenda before the English Premier League transfer window closes on Thursday.

He also represents PSG’s Italy midfielder Marco Verratti (25) and also under contract until 2021.

The £55 million-rated Verratti is a player who has strongly interested United in the past.

Swap deals – which are always difficult to agree – could also be discussed with United chasing Barcelona’s £35 million Colombia centre-half Yerry Mina (23).

So it looks like being a dramatic week at United before they launch their new Premier League campaign with a home match against Leicester on Friday night.

Pogba has struggled to convince Mourinho after his £89 million move and he was often made the scapegoat at times last year.

The midfielder was dropped to the bench on numerous occasions throughout the previous campaign and speculation has been rife that he could depart before Thursday’s 5pm deadline.

After an impressive performance to win the World Cup with France earlier this summer, United fans are desperate for Pogba to perform similar heroics for his domestic club.

But Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo claim the 25-year-old dreams on lining up alongside Lionel Messi at the Nou Camp.

Pogba has apparently always wanted to play alongside the Argentine star and his agent, Raiola, is working on a way to make it happen. Raiola is hoping to broker a £100 million deal with the Catalan club to rescue his client’s career. Pogba has recently been linked with a move to Paris-Saint Germain and he refused to rule out a move away from Old Trafford.

“We are never sure of anything,” he said.

“Contractually, it’s on (to stay), yes.

“My presence at the Eiffel Tower has nothing to do with PSG.

“Why not one day tread the lawn of the Parc des Princes? It’s a beautiful stadium.

“I grew up here (in France), my father supported Marseille and so did my mum. Herald.