Mshoza ‘misses’ her allegedly abusive husband, has ‘forgiven’ him

Kwaito star Mshoza says she has forgiven her estranged husband, adding that she misses him and prays for him.

Earlier this year, Daily Sun reported that the musician, real name Nomasonto Maswanganyi, had left her husband Thuthukani Mvula and accused him of assaulting her and cheating. Mvula, who has denied the allegations, was released on R5 000 bail at the time after handing himself in to police.

“Emotionally I am in a space where I have forgiven him. Obviously as a person that I stayed with for three years‚ I can’t lie now and say I don’t miss him. I do and I pray for him. I pray that he will stop doing what he is doing. I don’t want to lie‚ I do check on him. I know that people will think I am hypocritical but I do check on him‚” she told TshisaLIVE.

In May, The Citizen reported that the kwaito hitmaker had moved on from her relationship with Mvula, and had found love in the hands of a Tlhabe Mbhele, a police detective. The Citizen.