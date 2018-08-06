Aberdeen 1-1 Rangers: Steven Gerrard says his side are ‘a class above’ rivals

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard described his side as “a class above Aberdeen” after the 1-1 draw with their Premiership rivals at Pittodrie.

Gerrard also said it “seemed the world was against” the Ibrox side after Alfredo Morelos was sent off after 12 minutes, but that it has been “happening for seasons” to Rangers.

James Tavernier’s penalty looked like giving Gerrard’s men the three points.

But Bruce Anderson’s stoppage-time equaliser rescued a point for Aberdeen.

Morelos was sent off after kicking out at Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna in an off-the-ball incident.

Gerrard acknowledged that the Colombian striker “left the referee with a decision”, but said Rangers may appeal against the red card.

The former Liverpool captain believes that “it looks like some more decisions will go against” his side as they season unfolds.

“The disappointing thing from our point of view is he’s been barged twice quite clearly,” said Gerrard, who revealed that midfielder Ryan Jack was substituted because of a head injury.

“There was major provocation, but we need to try and use it to our advantage. It’s not just today, I believe it’s been happening for seasons. That’s just my opinion.”

Despite the one-man deficit, Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor had little to do, and Gerrard suggested that Aberdeen had to resort to route-one tactics.

The former Liverpool captain, who remains unbeaten after five games in charge, described his team as “magnificent”.

“Anyone at this game or who watched on TV must know we were much better than Aberdeen,” Gerrard said.

“We were very good with 11 men, we were even better when we went to 10. Aberdeen didn’t have any idea against us, and for 93 minutes it was perfect.

“Every single player to a man was fantastic. I thought tactically when we went to 10 we were very good and very professional. Aberdeen only had one idea and it was to lump it into the box.

“Obviously, I’m gutted for my players we’ve conceded late on. But we showed today that we’re a class above Aberdeen. I thought we were tremendous.”

‘It lacked a bit of class’ – analysis

Former Rangers striker Steven Thompson on Sportsound

I thought the timing of Gerrard’s comments weren’t great… one game in, after a draw away from home. If you finish the league season above them, or even beat them on the day, then you can come out and say that but it seems a bit early to me given Aberdeen have been second for four years in a row. For me, it lacked a bit of class. BBC.