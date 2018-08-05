Munya Chidzonga lands role in ‘Generations’

By Zandile Zaza Ndlovu

MUNYARADZI Chidzonga’s star keeps shining bright as he is rapidly making a bold statement in South Africa’s showbiz.

Chidzonga made his big break on television screens when he represented Zimbabwe in the Big Brother series close to a decade ago.

The reality show, which earned him the moniker “Diamond Boy”, appears to have opened a plethora of avenues for the gentleman.

The multi-talented Chidzonga has since produced and starred in local movie productions like “Lobola” (2010), “The Gentlemen” (2011) and most recently “Tete B”.

His efforts were rewarded in 2012 after he scooped a Nama Award for the Most Outstanding actor in the Film and Television category for his performance in “The Gentleman”.

However, it is his in-roads in the South African small screen that has created interesting talking points among Zimbabweans that follow Mzansi soapies.Two years ago, he auditioned for a role on “Generations” but instead got a role in e.tv’s “Mzansi Love” and “Rhythm City”.

He did not disappoint when he appeared on the productions.

In fact, he was a marvel to watch, which further created opportunity for him to feature in one of South Africa’s oldest soaps — “Generations”.

Chidzonga recently got a call from his agent who is across Limpompo, informing him that he had landed a role in the highly sought after television series.

The rising star is set to play the role of a Zimbabwean detective named Chakunda who will be hunting down the legendary Jack Mabaso who is causing mayhem in Zimbabwe.

Speaking in an interview about this development, Chidzonga said, “It’s all about going Pan African, building an African industry for a wider audience with guys from Ghana playing Zambian roles and Zimbabweans playing Nigerian roles.”

Chidzonga joins the likes of Mbo Mahocs, Tongai Chirisa and Danai Gurira who belong to an illustrious acting league of Zimbabweans doing wonders in the diaspora.

“The idea is to build a portfolio of great work that people will remember years later,” said Chidzonga. Sunday Mail.