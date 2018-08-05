Money in the bank for fired Amini

By Fungai Muderere

STRUGGLING Castle Lager Premier Soccer League outfit Bulawayo City will pay their former coach Amini Soma Phiri, a monthly salary of between $1 000 and $1 500 till the end of year, B-Metro Sport has learnt.

Phiri, a former Highlanders player, team manager and coach, was shown the exit at Amakhosi late last week, after his charges posted a string of poor results.

“He was contracted to Bulawayo City up to the end of the year after joining the club in May. After his sacking both parties agreed that he was going to get his monthly salary until end of the year,” said a Bulawayo City insider who declined to be named.

Without revealing monetary figures, Bulawayo City’s public relations officer, Thandiwe Moyo said:

“It was through mutual consent that we parted ways with Phiri. I can confirm that he is going to get his monthly dues until the end of the year. We never discussed anything with regards to a lump golden handshake.”

Soma-Phiri became the second coach to be shown the door by City this season following the axing of Darlington Dodo. He was also the third City coach to be sacked within 12 months after Mandla Mpofu was also shown the door last year.

City have now parted ways with five coaches since their promotion to the Premier Soccer League in 2016.

Under the guidance of Phiri, Amakhosi managed to amass a paltry eight points from 10 games, meaning his success rate stood at 27 percent after winning two, losing six and drawing twice.

Despite the fact that Amakhosi managed to get the signature of former Highlanders captain Eric Mudzingwa, ex-How Mine diminutive midfielder Timothy January, experienced striker Toto Banda, midfielder Tatenda Tavengwa, gifted Lucky Ndlela and retained exciting Ishmael Wadi, positive results have continued to elude them.

Meanwhile, City have reportedly set targets for an interim head coach in Bekithemba “Super” Ndlovu who was Phiri’s assistant.

Ndlovu took over the reins following the sacking of Amini Soma-Phiri last week. The new gaffer will take charge of his first assignment against log leaders FC Platinum at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.

Club chairperson Jerry Sibanda said Ndlovu had been tasked to make sure the team survives relegation this season. Amakhosi are in the drop zone in 16th position with 15 points.

“We will try to push to survive. We have given a number of coaches a chance to prove themselves, but they have failed,”said Sibanda. B-Metro.