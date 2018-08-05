Mahachi ready to make amends

MAHACHI has joined The Buccaneers from Golden Arrows, where he initially spent one season on loan from The Brazilians and made his stay permanent the following year.

The 24-year-old arrived in South Africa from Zimbabwean outfit Highlanders in 2014, and made just 16 appearances after scoring on his Sundowns debut, before falling out of favour.

Mahachi then went on to make a name for himself with Abafana Bes’thende, where he managed a modest 12 goals in 79 appearances, but played a key role in their attacking setup.

The Warriors attacker has since spoken about his experience at Chloorkop, and is under no illusion of the challenge lying ahead as he hopes to continue raising his game to a suitable level under coaches Micho Sredojevic and Rhulani Mokwena.

“First when I arrived in South Africa and I was playing for Sundowns, I think I was still young and I had fear because I came from Zimbabwe into the PSL,” Mahachi defended.

“Then when I went to Golden Arrows, I started expressing myself, and now it’s an honour for me to join a club like Orlando Pirates, which I understand has a rich history.

“So, I need to continue from where I left off last season and work even harder because we’ve got great coaches like Micho and Rhulani, who always want more”, said Mahachi.

While for most players a move to a big club in another country could spark massive inspiration and self-belief, Mahachi says fear crept into his mind at Sundowns as he never envisioned himself playing with the likes of Surprise Moriri and Teko Modise at the time.

“As a player, sometimes it can come that you are hot (on form) and people are expecting more, but when you get into a new environment you need to adjust,” he explained.

“So, I had fear because I was seen playing with top players like Surprise Moriri, Teko Modise, Anthony Laffor, Elias Pelembe, I can name them”, he said.

“But, for me, I didn’t expect to play with them at that time. Now I’m matured after three seasons at Arrows, and I now know how the PSL works”, said Kuda. Sunday News.