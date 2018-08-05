Can Mukamba walk his talk?

By Langton Nyakwenda

DYNAMOS’ security officers are usually the first to set foot at Motor Action Sports Club but since Tuesday last week they have been competing for the punctuality award with Denver Mukamba.

Mukamba is eager to prove, for the umpteenth time, that he has transformed but those who know him claim he is just putting up a show.

They accuse him of talking a talk he will ultimately fail to walk!

DeMbare coach Lloyd Mutasa will also take some convincing too, reporting on time for training is not enough to make him change his mind. Mukamba’s latest relationship with his football “father” Mutasa is that of convenience but the controversial midfielder is desperate to make it work.

Since being readmitted at DeMbare a fortnight ago, following his dismissal from Caps United,

Mukamba has been doing his best to warm his way back into Mutasa’s broken heart.

“Being back at DeMbare makes me feels like everything is new. Its like I am starting all over again, this feels like a totally new place to me.

Changing clubs here and there is not easy but sometimes circumstances force us as players,” said Mukamba.

“But so far everything is okay, tikuita zvebasa kunoku (its work and work here).

I still have some points to prove and one of those is cementing my pedigree as a big game player.

“Hopefully I will be in the team when we play Highlanders next weekend.

“I have a lot to prove and I know that. A lot has happened in my career and some people no longer have belief in me and I accept it.

“That is why I am saying I have something to prove and I am working hard, focusing and listening to my coaches.

I feel the upcoming game against Highlanders is a massive one and a game I could use to prove that I am a player who rises to the occasion in big games.”

A few weeks after crossing the divide to join Caps United on loan Mukamba haunted Dynamos on April 22 this year, scoring the solitary strike that buried DeMbare at the National Sports

.

But just three months down the line, he is back at DeMbare after a fallout with Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe over his truancy.

“A lot happens in football but I am motivated by the need to prove something and big games provide the right kind of stage for me,” added Mukamba.

The 2012 Soccer Star of the Year featured on the left flank during Dynamos’ training session at Motor Action Sports Club on Thursday.

The returning Brett Amidu was part of a central trident that had Blessing “Bisto” Moyo and Gift Saunyama.

“They (Mukamba and Amidu) have been giving a good shift, training very hard, creating and scoring goals at training.