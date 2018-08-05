Amidu relaunches career at DeMbare

The Aces Youth Academy graduate arrived in Zvishavane in 2017 with high expectations after an impressive spell with the Glamour Boys the previous year.

However, things did not go as the 22-year-old had expected as he was reduced to a bit-part player.

His career appeared to have reached a nadir until Dynamos, who are experiencing one of their worst seasons came knocking for his services in the just-ended mid-season transfer window.

He will be with the team for the rest of the season.

And after sealing the move Amidu spoke of his burning desire to re-launch his career with the Harare giants.

“Obviously, a lot has happened since I left to join FC Platinum.

“It’s just getting it back on track now,” Amidu told the Daily News on Sunday.

“It was a big back step as far as my career is concerned but I would love to believe by joining Dynamos again I’m back on the up now so hopefully this will help me jumpstart my career. I’m confident I can make something out of this.”

With DeMbare struggling for form this season, Amidu is part of the new arrivals who are expected to play a leading role in transforming the Glamour Boys.

The Glamour Boys also signed veteran striker Kingston Nkhatha, who came in as a free agent after being released by South Africa’s Absa Premiership side Supersport United following the expiry of his contract last month.

The 32-year-old also played for Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars in South Africa having arrived in the Absa Premiership in 2007 when he signed from CAPS FC. Mutasa will now be banking on Nkhatha and another newly signed striker Munashe Kaseke for goals upfront.

And apart from Nkhatha and Kaseke, DeMbare have also tied down former midfielder Denver Mukamba.

Mukamba is rejoining after CAPS United chose to end his loan deal citing bad behaviour.

Amidu is not fazed, however, by the task at hand and hopes the Glamour Boys will rediscover their mojo soon.

“Yeah, Dynamos have not been doing well lately but I think it’s something that can be rectified.

“I want to contribute to ensure the team gets back to its feet again.

“I don’t think the squad is that bad at all.

“There are a lot of good players there and we only need to work hard,” he said.

Dynamos’ next match is against Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium when the league resumes after the Premier Soccer League cancelled all this weekend’s fixtures. Daily News.