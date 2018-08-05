AFM church in flames, again

THE Supreme Court has ordered one of the senior pastors at the Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) of Portland Oregon (Southern African Headquarters), Reverend John Sibanda, to stop using the church’s name and property.

The church had approached the courts to resolve the matter after Rev Sibanda created independent parallel structures but continued using the AFM name and logo.

In part, the judgment reads: “1st (Rev Sibanda), 2nd, 3rd and 4th respondents are no longer members of applicant (AFM) and have lost all rights to fellowship under applicant or to make use of any of its properties or amenities as well as its name.

“ 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th respondent shall immediately stop and shall at all times desist from making use of applicant’s name or any such name which may reasonably be confused with applicant’s name and which may give the impression that they have any association with applicant.

“1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th respondents shall immediately relinquish possession and use of all of applicant’s properties both movable and immovable whether held by them directly or by those claiming the right of any use of occupation through them and which are set out in paragraph 3.1 …”

Part of the properties that Rev Sibanda and his followers were banned from using include church land in Bulawayo, Gweru, Triangle, Hwange, Bindura, Hurungwe, Kadoma, Kwekwe, Chegutu, Buhera, Nyanga, Mwenezi and Masvingo. Sunday Mail.