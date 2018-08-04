Tafadzwa Musekiwa: Open letter to My President Advocate Nelson Chamisa

By Tafadzwa Musekiwa

The results have come out and they’ve not been what you expected. I together with the rest of the progressive people of Zimbabwe are surprised for various reasons, some of which are obvious and I really don’t want to dwell on those as everyone else is talking about them.

I want to focus on the positives.

My Brother, My President , you put your whole in it , you have sacrificed a lot , you campaigned like no other man I know in modern day Zimbabwe and I don’t even want to imagine the impact at a personal level to your Wife and Son because it can take it’s toll in that area as well.

Naturally , your detractors will conveniently choose to forget or ignore the fact that when you took over the party, AfroBarometer had predicted the Party to get 16% of the popular vote and because of your hard work , this changed dramatically within a very short period of time without any significant funding and against all odds.

Most importantly you prayed to God and I sincerely believe God has been and is still with you in this journey. You founded the party , you are ambitious and young. You have worked hard and to be honest, in my heart and in the heart of the nation you haven’t lost , you have actually won.

This is what Save went through 3 times but he still remained strong till he passed on. I want to assure you that I , together with millions of Zimbabweans across political divide have seen and admired the way you have captivated this campaign and I am quite positive that one day, your dream which is the dream of the majority of Zimbabweans will be realised whenever God has said it will.

This message equally applies to the team that you lead so selflessly and I believe that in the days to come , God will reveal his hand.

Tafadzwa Musekiwa is the former MDC MP for Zengeza