Zim president-elect pledges to be fair, responsible and inclusive leader

Mnangagwa appealed for calm following protests in the capital which left at least six people dead, as ‘the country must now work towards unity’.

Zimbabwe’s president-elect Emmerson Mnangwagwa today pledged to be a “listening” and “inclusive” president when he addressed journalists at a media briefing in Harare, less than 24 hours after it was announced he had won the presidential race in the country’s elections this week.

“My brothers and sisters, I have always said that the voice of the people is the voice of God. Now that the people have spoken, I hear your call,” Mnangwagwa said.

“I pledge to be a listening president, a fair president, a responsible and inclusive president. I thank you the people of Zimbabwe for putting your faith in me to lead you for the next five years.”

Mnangagwa appealed for calm following protests in the capital on Wednesday which left at least six people dead when the military were called into quell the violence. He said the country must now work towards unity.

“To all Zimbabweans, let me say that although we were divided at polls, we are now united in the aftermath of the democratic processes, indeed in our dreams and aspirations,” he said.

“I will do all that is in my power to live up to the expectations of those who voted for me and equally to prove myself to those who did not.”

