Out-of-court settlement sought in fight over school

A United States-based Zimbabwean who is involved in a nasty wrangle with his mother over the ownership of the family’s upmarket private school outside Gweru is reportedly now considering an out-of-court settlement.

Mr Prince Mabandla, who has assumed the chairmanship of the family’s Lingfield Academy School, had initially applied for court interdict seeking to bar his mother, Mrs Stella Mabandla, from setting foot at the school.

The court case, which was applied under the case number 949/18, was due to be heard at the Gweru civil courts on Wednesday, but Mr Mabandla’s lawyers, Mahamba Law Firm, applied for a postponement to August 21.

According to the court application by Mr Mabandla, his mother, who is also a member of the school’s board of trustees, should cease to interfere with the running of the school.

The school, which is being run at the family’s place of residence, was reportedly established by the couple of Mr and Mrs Mabandla, who are the board of trustee’s chairperson and secretary respectively, with Mr Prince Mabandla and his two other siblings completing the board of trustees as beneficiaries.

According to court papers, the school head, Mr Musa Chibi, applied for a court interdict that seeks to bar Mrs Mabandla from entering the school premises at an instruction from Mr Mabandla.

“I am the headmaster of Lingfield Academy,” reads the application. “My duties among others involves administration and ensuring smooth running of the affairs at Christian academy.

“I am also mandated and authorised by the chairperson of the Mabandla Trust to depose of this affidavit and file this application on behalf of the applicant.

“The respondent is Stella Mabandla, a female adult residing at Mabandla Farm, 22 Lingfield Road Gweru and which is the same address is her address of service.

“The board of trustees of Mabandla Trust is endowed with the responsibility of running and controlling all the affairs and properties of the trust. The board of trustees is headed by the chairperson, Mr Prince Mabandla, who is also the founder member and chief executive officer of Lingfield Christian Academy.

“Mr Prince Mabandla is based in the US, the trust owns and runs a school called Lingfield Christian Academy, situated at Mabandla Farm along Mvuma road at 22 Lingfield Road, Gweru.

“The academy comprise of a High School and a Primary School and an Affiliated University and all facilities which are legally registered. All the institutions are under the direct control of the chairperson, Mr Prince Mabandla from whom I derive authority and instructions to file this affidavit.”

Mr Morton Mabandla yesterday confirmed that his son was withdrawing the court interdict application against his mother.

“We are resolving that issue as a family and I will be flying into the country next week,” he said. The Herald