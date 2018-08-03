Joe Hart: Manchester City keeper to have medical at Burnley

By Simon Stone

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart is to have a medical at Burnley on Friday.

The 31-year-old has a year left on his City contract but has no first-team future under manager Pep bGuardiola.

Hart has said he only wants a permanent move and is willing to take a pay-cut after spending the last two seasons on loan at Torino and West Ham.

Clarets keeper Nick Pope, who went to the World Cup ahead of Hart, dislocated his shoulder during their Europa League qualifying first-leg tie in Aberdeen.

Burnley’s other England keeper Tom Heaton is still not fully fit as he recovers from a calf injury.

Former Manchester United keeper Anders Lindegaard played in the second leg victory over Aberdeen at Turf Moor on Thursday.

Burnley and Tottenham are the only Premier League clubs not to make a signing this summer.

Hart, who has 75 international caps, made nearly 350 appearances for City, winning two Premier League titles and one FA Cup. BBC.