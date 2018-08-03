Dzvukamanja unveiled at Bidvest Wits

Former Ngezi Platinum striker Terrence Dzvukamanja was yesterday unveiled as one of the 11 new recruits by South African Premiership soccer side Bidvest Wits for the 2018/19 season.

The Clever Boys have been busy in the market after a difficult campaign last time out, bringing in players from Europe and Africa as they look to get back to winning ways and challenge for the Absa Premiership title again this time around.

And yesterday, ahead of their first league game this weekend, the Clever Boys unveiled their new recruits, namely Haashim Domingo, Bantu Mzwakali, Simon Murray, Dzvukamanja, Mxolisi Macuphu, Vuyo Mere, Lehlohonolo Nonyane, Robyn Johannes, Brighton Mhlongo, Gift Motupa and Deon Hotto.

Dzvukamanja was part of the Warriors team that won the COSAFA Cup for a record sixth time in Polokwane, South Africa, in June where they beat old enemies Zambia after extra-time in the final.

And after his exploits on the pitch with Zimbabwe during the COSAFA Cup in June, Dzvukamanja caught the eye of the Clever Boys who have now added him in their books for the 2018/19 South African Premiership season which explodes into life tomorrow.

Wits open their campaign in the new season at home against Free State Stars tomorrow (6pm) and on Tuesday they will lock horns against South African soccer giants Kaizer Chiefs in a match in which Dzvukamanja is likely to face his Warriors teammate Khama Billiat.

Billiat has also just moved to Kaizer Chiefs after the expiry of his contract with South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

In fact, Wits have got two tough away fixtures in their opening three matches of the new season as they are also scheduled to take on the mighty Orlando Pirates on August 15 after facing Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday.

Pirates, like Chiefs, have also been on a shopping spree during the off-season period which saw them bringing in Zimbabwean winger Kudakwashe Mahachi, among a number of new recruits.

Meanwhile, Dzvukamanja’s purchase will come just days after Wits announced the arrival of Scottish striker Simon Murray from Hibernian.

Wits coach Gavin Hunt is looking to put an end to a poor return in front of goal. Last season‚ the club scored only 27 times in 30 league matches in what was a dismal defence of their title. They finished in a lowly 14th spot.

The club have since let James Keane and Eleazar Rodgers move on and have Dzvukamanja and Murray lined up as their replacements.

Dzvukamanja‚ who turned 24 in May‚ moves from Ngezi Platinum after making his debut for Zimbabwe in the COSAFA Cup in Polokwane in May‚ where they won the title for a second successive year.

He had done enough on trial to impress Hunt.

At club level‚ Dzvukamanja has scored eight goals for his club this season as they sit second in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League standings. — The Herald