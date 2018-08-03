Battle of Zimbabwe: Part 2 called off

By Eddie Chikamhi

Giants Dynamos and Highlanders will have to wait a bit longer before they clash in the much-awaited blockbuster after the Premier Soccer League yesterday moved to postpone all league matches scheduled for this weekend in the wake of violent incidents that rocked the post-election period in Harare this week.

PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare yesterday said the decision to shelve the matches, for the second week running, was taken in consultation with the league’s stakeholders.

The games were initially shelved last week to allow for preparations for Monday’s polls.

But the situation has been tense, especially in Harare where three people were confirmed dead on Wednesday following violent confrontations between opposition MDC-Alliance supporters and security agents.

Three matches were scheduled to take place in Harare this weekend, with Dynamos travelling to Bulawayo for the big match against Highlanders at Barbourfields.

Harare City were scheduled to host bottom-of- the-table side Mutare City at Rufaro tomorrow while Yadah and Herentals had a date at the National Sports Stadium.

And then on Sunday, CAPS United were supposed to host army side Black Rhinos at the giant stadium. But without giving out much, in a statement yesterday, Bare said the matches had to be postponed to a later date.

“The Premier Soccer League — in consultation with its key stakeholders — has postponed the Castle Lager PSL Match Day 21 fixtures scheduled for the weekend of 4 to 5 August, 2018. We will advise on the rescheduled dates in due course,” said Bare.

Dynamos team manager Richard Chihoro said it was rather regrettable their match against Highlanders, which could have taken place last week according to the schedule, had to be moved again.

“It’s quite unfortunate it has happened this way. But you cannot blame anyone for this. It’s regrettable, maybe they saw that the situation was not conducive for the games to go ahead.

“But it’s a game that we had been looking forward to for long. We were very much prepared for it and the boys were geared up. We know this is a game that holds much for us if we win it.

“Hopefully it will be played as soon as possible and that we will still be able to turn the tables when we eventually play them,” said Chihoro.

But with the dust still to settle down in the post-election period, the decision to postpone the games was largely welcomed by many football followers yesterday as the rivalries between Dynamos and Highlanders have at times spilled outside the playing arena.

Dynamos are keen to reclaim the bragging rights after losing the first leg 1-0 at home earlier this year. In fact, they have failed to beat their rivals in their last two league meetings.

But their coach Lloyd Mutasa, who has been busy with his preparations for the match this week, may be relieved that the clash has been shifted to another date as key defender and vice-captain Marshal Machazane had failed to recover on time from a groin injury.

Another defender Blessing Moyo was also under surveillance from the DeMbare medical team while new signing Kingston Nkhata was a huge doubt for this weekend’s tie as his paperwork had not been complete by yesterday.

“All the boys have been training, serving for Marshal. He is the one who has a groin injury. I am sure he might not be able to participate this week for precautionary measure.

“I think he will be able to return to the team next week. Otherwise the rest of the players are really fighting for places in the team,” said Mutasa.

The good news in the DeMbare camp was that Cleopas Kapupurika and Godfrey Mukambi have since recovered from their knocks. Mutasa also revealed he was happy with the positivity shown by mid-season additions Denver Mukamba, Brett Amidu, Munashe Kaseke and Nkhata.

“They are doing well for now and I hope the majority of them will be in the final 18. We just hope they will give us a better dimension going forward.

“I think they have been giving a good shift, training very hard, creating goals and scoring goals as well. They are part of the family and they are really itching to go and they are as well looking forward to the Battle of Zimbabwe.

“Highlanders came here and they beat us. We need to go there, up our game and hopefully be able to turn the tide,” said Mutasa.

DeMbare are currently 13th on the log standings with 22 points from 20 starts. Their opponents Bosso have been doing fairly well under Madinda Ndlovu. Highlanders are currently on rebuilding exercise and are sitting fourth with 35 points from 20 games.

They have brought on board former How Mine forward Tinashe Makanda, who was with South African First Division side Stellenbosch, Tafadzwa Sibanda from Southern Region Division One side TelOne and Denzel Khumalo from Bosso 90.

Postponed Fixtures

Harare City v Mutare City Rovers (Rufaro), Chapungu v Bulawayo Chiefs (Ascot), Bulawayo City v FC Platinum (Barbourfields), Yadah v Herentals (NSS), ZPC Kariba v Triangle United (Nyamhunga), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Nichrut (Baobab), CAPS United v Black Rhinos (NSS), Highlanders v Dynamos (Barbourfields), Shabanie Mine v Chicken Inn (Maglas). The Herald