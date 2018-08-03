BizarreFeatured

Baby girl, 12 days old, has tooth removed

By Hayley Westcott |BBC News|

A baby girl born with a tooth has had it removed at just 12 days old. Isla-Rose Heasman’s mum Jasmin, from Plymouth, Devon, said she “never expected” to take her daughter to the dentist at such a young age. “She had to have it taken out as it was wobbly. She was braver than me, she didn’t really cry,” she said.

Isla-Rose's mum, Jasmin says she "never expected" to take her baby to the dentist so young
The Seven Trees Dental Access Centre said Isla-Rose was the “youngest patient” they had ever seen, but was still rewarded with a sticker.

Most babies start teething at about six months with some starting as young as four months old and others after a year.

The dentist gave Isla-Rose a sticker for being "brave" in the dentist chair
Isla-Rose was given some numbing cream before the procedure as a result of being too young to be given anaesthetic.

She received a sticker for being brave which Jasmin said is more than could be said for her.

“I had to go out of the room crying because I couldn’t stand seeing my princess in pain.

“It looks weird her not having a tooth now,” she added.

According to the BDA, about one in 2,000 babies are born with natal teeth – which are teeth present above the gum line at birth.

They are often loose because the roots are not properly developed.

Scientific advisor at BDA, Professor Damien Walmsley, said: “The condition can lead to problems with breast feeding, ulceration of the child’s tongue, and there is risk of a detached tooth entering the child’s lungs. However these cases are extremely rare.”