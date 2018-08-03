Amidu regrets Platinum move

By Mukudzei Chingwere

Returning, Dynamos son, Brett Amidu says he made a mistake to leave the Harare giants at the end of the 2016 season and joining champions FC Platinum. Amidu endured a frustrating stay in Zvishavane where he has been made a bit-part player by coach Norman Mapeza.

He arrived in Zvishavane with expectations high, but he failed to leave up to the potential he had shown and was consequently shipped back to DeMbare on loan by the platinum miners at the end of last month.

The 22-year-old said he is happy to be back at the Harare giants, a place he calls home and is ready to resuscitate a career that has never really taken off.

Amidu said he had been pained by DeMbare’s fall from grace and is hopeful that his return will help bring back the competitive edge at the club.

Dynamos are currently in 13th place with a meagre 22 points from 20 league matches and are just a three points above the relegation zone.

It is in stark contrast to last year when they took their title chase to the wire and only lost out on the last day of the season to FC Platinum.

“I am very happy that I am back, Dynamos is my home and I have returned here to correct my mistakes.

“Leaving Dynamos proved to be a mistake it did not go according to expectations, I was looking forward to continue playing very well at FC Platinum.

“Such is football at times you make wrong moves, but it is wise to quickly correct your mistakes and move on, the time is here for me to regain my form back and start dreaming of achieving big things in football,” said Amidu.

“I know Dynamos has been struggling, it pains me a lot to see DeMbare in such a situation, but I want to tell our supporters not to worry, that is the reason why we came back to help them out of this situation.

“There are some good players who joined the team and there are also very good players and have always been with the team, now the important thing is for us to work as a team and help DeMbare rise again.

“I want to see Dynamos winning games again and we will work very hard to achieve that starting with our next game against Highlanders,” said Amidu.

Dynamos travel to Bulawayo for a date against Highlanders on Sunday, but with Mutasa’s men blowing hot and cold Bosso will start as favourites to win.

A victory for Dynamos against its greatest rival is sure to give Mutasa and his boys a massive lift for the remainder of the season. The Herald