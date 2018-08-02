Woman shot in the back by soldiers during protests identified as Sylvia Matambo

Nehanda Radio sources have helped identify one of the three people shot dead by soldiers during a demonstration by opposition supporters protesting Monday’s election results.

The woman shot in the back has been identified as Sylvia Matambo, who works for the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) and lived in the Waterfalls suburb of Harare.

Matambo has two sons, one daughter and one grandchild. She was on her way and got caught cross in the crossfire after President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government deployed soldiers to quash protests by opposition supporters unhappy about the delay in giving presidential election results.

At Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare, family members wept in the emergency room where one body lay on a stretcher. 42-year-old Ishmeil Kumeni, a street vendor, was also caught in the crossfire.