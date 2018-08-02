Gunshots fired at Job Sikhala’s house

The incoming opposition MP for the MDC Alliance in Zengeza West, Job Sikhala, is reporting that gunshots have been fired at his house, hours after party supporters demonstrated in Harare.

“Gunshots at my house as I speak. Family scared but am reassuring them that I am prepared to die and they should move on if those doing so decide to kill me,” Sikhala wrote on his facebook page.

Zimbabwe’s state broadcaster says three people are dead after the military swept into the capital to disperse opposition supporters protesting Monday’s disputed election results.

Police say they have invoked a strict security act that forbids public gatherings.

Authorities say the military will remain in the capital until “this situation is over,” a reference to opposition protests over alleged manipulation of Monday’s election results.