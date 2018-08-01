Dr Stephen Chan: “….killing protesters in front of world observers. Same old ZANU-PF.”

Stephen Chan, a professor at the University of London’s SOAS said on Twitter: “Not sure how they can be so completely over-the-top clumsy and BAD. ZANU-PF must have been smugly congratulating themselves for ‘managing’ the election and projecting a new image – and then, in one fell swoop, killing protesters in front of world observers. Same old ZANU-PF.”

At least one person is dead after the military and other security forces fired live ammunition to break up opposition protests over Monday’s election results.

The violence came shortly after Western election observers urged the release of the presidential results as soon as possible and warned that a delay could lead to “volatility.”