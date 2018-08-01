At least 3 dead in chaos in #Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe’s state broadcaster says three people are dead after the military swept into the capital to disperse opposition supporters protesting Monday’s election results.

At Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare, family members wept in the emergency room where one body lay on a stretcher. Ignatius Neshava identified him as 42-year-old Ishmeil Kumeni, a street vendor caught in the crossfire.

Brighton Chizhande, chairman of the Zimbabwe Doctors for Human Rights, says they have confirmed one death from a gunshot wound near the heart and they are following up reports of four others killed.

He says the injured include people with deep wounds in the shoulder and in the buttocks and one person with a “gunshot wound to the penis.”

Zimbabwe’s police say they have invoked a strict security act that forbids public gatherings after security forces swept into the capital to disperse hundreds of opposition protesters angry over Monday’s election results.

State broadcaster ZBC cites police spokeswoman Charity Charamba as saying police asked for the military’s help because they were “unable to cope.”

Police say the protesters caused “massive destruction of property” in Harare. Meanwhile, many Zimbabweans have expressed shock at the military firing live ammunition.

Police say they have warned political leaders accused of incitement that “the long arm of the law will certainly catch up with them.”

Both the opposition and Western election observers have urged that presidential election results be released as soon as possible.

The United States Embassy in Zimbabwe says it is “deeply concerned” after the military moved into the capital to disperse hundreds of opposition protesters.

An embassy statement calls on Zimbabwean security forces to “use restraint” and it urges the leaders of political parties to call on their supporters for calm.

At least one person is dead after the military and other security forces fired live ammunition to break up opposition protests over Monday’s election results.

The violence came shortly after Western election observers urged the release of the presidential results as soon as possible and warned that a delay could lead to “volatility.” Associated Press