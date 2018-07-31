PoliticsFeaturedNews

#Zimbabwe opposition preparing court order for release of vote results – Tendai Biti

By MacDonald Dzirutwe | Reuters |

Zimbabwe’s Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) opposition party is preparing a court application to force the election commission to release results from Monday’s national ballot, a senior MDC official said on Tuesday.

Tendai Biti press conference
Tendai Biti press conference (Picture by Violet Gonda via Twitter)

Tendai Biti, a former finance minister, said some election results that were supposed to be posted outside voting stations were not available.

The election, the first since the removal of Robert Mugabe last November, is a two-horse race between MDC leader Nelson Chamisa and President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Biti said it was clear Chamisa had won. No official results have been released.

