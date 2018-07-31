Zhakata for Koffi Olomide concert

By Vasco Chaya

All is set for one of Africa’s biggest musicians Koffi Olomide’s Zimbabwe concert scheduled for Harare on August 3 — and there has been an addition of a big name act to support the show — Zora maestro Leonard Zhakata.

The popular Zimbabwean singer, songwriter and dancer will join sungura kingpin Alick Macheso, Zimdancehall star Winky D and dendera musician Suluman Chimbetu as supporting acts.

The soukous singer,koffi, who is massively popular across Africa and has had several gold records in his career and is the founder of the Quartier Latin International orchestra, is being brought to Harare courtesy of Sound Blaze Productions.

The rhumba maestro will touch down at Robert Mugabe International Airport tomorrow because he needs ample time to prepare for the event.

Sound Blaze Productions, organisers of the HICC event, said Kofi will come with his 24-member-Quartier Latin International band.

Ahead of his Zimbabwe tour, he was in Lusaka where he arrived on Tuesday and performed at two concerts last Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, Koffi — known for his extravagant lifestyle and ostentatious dressing — has been to Zimbabwe several times, headlining the country’s big events.

In 2014, the singer performed at the wedding of the country’s former first family.

He performed at the wedding of Bona Mugabe and Simba Chikore before headlining the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority’s Harare International Carnival rhumba night in 2015. DailyNews