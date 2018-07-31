ZEC using boats to ‘transmit’ results in rural Matabeleland

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) says it is using boats to “transmit” results from various polling stations to the ward command centre in Binga, rural Matabeleland North.

“Our teams in Binga are transmitting results to ward command centres by boats (sic). Serious business,” ZEC commissioner Qhubani Moyo wrote on Facebook.

Binga is a remote district in which the Zambezi River passes through and has poor infrastructure development.

In some areas of rural Matabeleland, villagers have no access to broadcast frequencies and some have been relying on services offered by neighbouring countries.

Moyo called for patience, saying “real results will be coming from the Commission”.

ZEC today revealed that it had received voter turnout statistics from Masvingo (60.62 percent), Midlands (75 percent), Harare (70 percent) and Bulawayo (70 percent).

Zimbabweans took to the polling stations on Monday.

ZEC said that vote counting was still under way in some areas, while the verification process continued in other areas.

Chairperson Priscilla Chigumba said the commission expected to start announcing the results of national assembly elections at around 3pm on Tuesday.

The results of the presidential elections are expected to be announced by August 4, in accordance with the Electoral Act which stipulates that results should be announced within five days of voting.

Presidential results will be announced last due to collation of results from various centres.

The electoral body reminded Zimbabweans to avoid announcing the results, saying they risked breaking the law by usurping the mandate of the electoral commission. – African News Agency (ANA)