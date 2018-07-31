MDC Alliance declares victory, Biti claims Chamisa assassination plot by VP Chiwenga

MDC Alliance principal Tendai Biti claims they have information on a Zanu-PF directive that he and Nelson Chamisa be assassinated.

The MDC Alliance on Tuesday accused the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) of delaying the process of collating and releasing official results even at constituency level as a way of trying to facilitate electoral fraud to aid Zanu-PF to win the election.

Opposition political figure and MDC Alliance principal Tendai Biti addressed a media conference this afternoon and said the electoral body’s conduct was “totally unacceptable”.

“ZEC is taking its time to transmit results from polling stations to wards and to constituency centres, and this delay is totally unacceptable particularly in urban centres like Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare and Masvingo,” he said.

Biti cited his own constituency, Harare East, as an example, saying despite the fact that they finished the whole process at 3am, ZEC had not pushed the results to the constituency command centre.

He added: “It is in this period of delay and uncertainty that merchants of chaos and bishops of electoral frauds will do their own things.”

The MDC Alliance called on ZEC to immediately comply with the law and start making formal declarations at constituencies as required.

Biti revealed the opposition had written to the electoral body asking them to produce the V11 forms. The V11 form summarises everything that would have taken place at a polling station.

“As we speak, it has been discovered that ZEC did not post V11 forms at 21% of the polling stations and we are gravely concerned by their failure to do so,” he said.

Biti also claimed the opposition had received information that a senior Zanu-PF official had directed that he be assassinated together with the MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa.

– African News Agency (ANA)