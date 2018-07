Live RESULTS from #Zimbabwe election

Kuwadzana East, Marondera Central, Mbizvo and Mabvuku/Tafara appear to be in the bag for the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa. According to the candidates, Chalton Hwende will be the new MP for Kuwadzana East, Caston Matewu – Marondera Central and Settlement Chikwinya – Mbizvo.

The winners according to unofficial results so far

Chalton Hwende – Kuwadzana East (MDC Alliance)

Caston Matewu – Marondera Central (MDC Alliance)

Settlement Chikwinya – Mbizvo (MDC Alliance)

James Chidhakwa – Mabvuku /Tafara (MDC Alliance)

Job Sikhala – Zengeza West (MDC Alliance)

More details to follow……..