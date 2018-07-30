Zimra ready to deal with elections traffic

By Thupeyo Muleya

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority has deployed more workers to the country’s busiest ports of entry to deal with an anticipated increase in human and vehicular traffic during the election period.

Zimra’s acting head of communications Mr Taungana Ndoro said in a statement that the authority was committed to facilitating a smooth passage for both returning residents and visitors during the harmonised elections.

“As the Authority anticipates an influx of voters and observers for the harmonised elections, additional staff has been deployed to some border posts to facilitate speedy clearance,” he said.

“To ensure smooth passage and avoiding unnecessary delays at the borders, stakeholders bringing in equipment such as cameras, video recording or filming equipment, drones, broadcasting equipment, food and other consumables, should ensure that the goods are easily identifiable and where possible, serial numbers and identifying marks of the goods should be inscribed on the goods and endorsed on the clearance form, that is, the Application for Temporary Importation Privileges (ATIP) so that they can be identified on exportation.

“Invoices should be detailed and specify marks, quantities, including the weights where appropriate and the value of the goods. Some goods such as broadcasting equipment require import permits/licences from the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ), while drones require import authority from the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ).

“CAAZ requires the invoice containing identifying marks of the drones to process the requisite import authority. Importers should ascertain before departure from their home countries, what permits, if any, are required for the importation of their goods prior to arrival at the entry points.”

Mr Ndoro said some of the documentation required for those bringing in equipment for elections included invoices/inventories, packing lists and all ordinary shipping documents used in the clearance of cargo.

He said these were required to process the ATIP or paying the duty at the time of clearance.

Mr Ndoro said goods that will remain in Zimbabwe after the visit like free handouts, consumables and give-aways will attract duty.

“Any printed advertising matter and technical literature for free distribution will also attract duty,” he said.

“Full duty is payable on these goods on importation. However, visitors are allowed to bring into Zimbabwe goods of a value of up to $200, which are for personal use without payment of duty.”

Mr Ndoro said the tax authority had also launched an operation to curb smuggling at Beitbridge Border Post, where the number of daily contraband seizure had rose from one to seven.

He said the operation resulted interception of loads of controlled and prohibited goods at the border post, whose importation is regulated under stator instrument 64 of 2016.

Under the SI, the importation of listed goods requires permits obtainable from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, while other goods are prohibited.

Mr Ndoro urged importers and people entering through the country’s borders to follow proper customs clearance procedures, which involve making declarations on goods they will be carrying.

“Depending on each case and in terms of the law, duty and taxes may or may not be payable,” he said. The Herald