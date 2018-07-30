Woman beats up husband who asked to use car

By Yemurai Ushamba

A 38 year old woman from Queens Park suburb in Bulawayo has been fined $50 for assaulting her husband after he requested to use her car. Nozimanga Cloete hit Mr Pieter Cloete (42) with car keys on July 16.

She pleaded guilty to physical abuse before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Adelaide Mbeure.

“I admit that I hit my husband but I only hit him twice with car keys. I did not use my hands,” she said.

Ms Mbeure fined Nozimanga $50.

The court heard that the car belonged to Nozimanga.

Prosecuting Mr Nkatazo Dlodlo told the court that on July 16 at around 7AM, the couple was sitting inside their car opposite Glamour hair salon between 10th and 11th Avenue in Bulawayo.

“Mr Cloete requested to use his wife’s car and this angered her and she hit him several times on the face and head with open hands, fists and keys,” he said.

The court heard that Mr Cloete sustained cuts on the forehead.

In his court papers, Mr Cloete stated that he is unemployed and his wife is a hairdresser.

He said his wife had assaulted him in the past but he did not report the matter. The Chronicle