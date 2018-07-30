Sunday to review World Cup in UK

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Warriors’ head coach Sunday Chidzambwa and the Zifa technical director Wilson Mutekede will fly to the United Kingdom in September to join other national team coaches and technical directors in analysing the Fifa World Cup held in Russia.

This year’s edition was won by France who beat surprise package Croatia 4-2 in the final at the Luzhnik Stadium in Moscow on July 15.

The duo, alongside their colleagues from other associations, will look at the technical, tactical, physical trends and tendencies identified in comparison with previous World Cups as well as refereeing, which includes Video Assistance Referees (VAR).

“The conference will coincide with The Best Fifa Football Awards 2018 and all delegates will be invited to attend the awards presentation on September 24.

This will be a great opportunity to gather football people from all member associations and confederations for a few days together in a celebration of football,” reads the invite by Fifa deputy secretary general Zvonimir Boban.

Besides the Fifa Football Conference, specific meetings organised by confederations are also planned with national team head coaches and technical directors of member associations.

The purpose of these meetings is to dissect teams from the different confederations and to discuss influence the World Cup might have on the development of football in various regions.

Coming from Caf, which had five countries, Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia, Nigeria and Senegal, Chidzambwa and other coaches from the region will analyse the performance of these countries; how and why they never went beyond the group stages, with Senegal being knocked out under the Fifa fair play after accumulating more yellow cards than Japan. The Chronicle