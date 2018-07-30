Soul Jah Love collapses in South Africa

Zimdancehall chanter Soul Jah Love collapsed in Johannesburg, South Africa on Saturday evening after making an effort to fulfil a show that had been organised for him in Sandton according to reports.

A report by showbiz website ZimboJam says the singer is in a stable condition. Prior to this it reports that he had had earlier on been released from hospital in Harare where he had been admitted.

A statement issued by management team Rokafellaz Promotions said: “We would like to announce that Soul Jah Love is unwell. The artiste, a diabetic patient, has for the last week been struggling to get on with his normal day to day life as the condition has got the better of him.

“Over the last week, the artiste has missed shows because of the harsh and unpleasant condition. We sincerely apologise to all promoters that the artiste has defaulted in the last week as well as the promoter of the Sandton gig,” Rokafellaz Promotions wrote.

The promoter who had organised the show in South Africa, Batsirai Masvinge is quoted by ZimboJam saying “It was rather disappointing not to have Soul Jah love at 263 Nights. We tried our best for him to come through to the point of booking flights twice yesterday so as to make it up to our fans”.

“We’d like to thank our loyal 263 Nights fans who understood and still made the show go on. In the end we had a good show with about 400 revellers.”