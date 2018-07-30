Rusike wants to do better

SuperSport United striker Evans Rusike is confident he will make up for a disappointing first six months with the club. Rusike has yet to match expectations in Tshwane since joining SuperSport from Maritzburg United in January, having netted once in 12 appearances for the PSL giants.

However, the Zimbabwean, who scored 21 goals in 80 outings for the Team of Choice, believes he will do better with the benefit of a pre-season at Matsatsantsa.

“The good thing now is that I’m having a pre-season with the team and everything seems to be heading in the right direction,” Rusike said.

“We know each other well, not like in the previous season when we were struggling and trying to get the results, and everything was not on our side.

“Things will be better now because we had a pre-season and we understand each other.”

Rusike admits he was not at his best in 2017/18 and is determined to start the new league campaign strongly against Cape Town City in the Mother City on August 4.

“Last season I didn’t do much and I’m hoping to do much better this season, like to create scoring opportunities and scoring goals also.

“It’s always good to have a learning path. Now I know how it is playing for the team.

“What matters more now is our first game against Cape Town City. We just have to do well there and have a good start. I just want the team to do well then my goals will come after that.” — Kick-Off.