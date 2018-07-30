Moses Chunga mugged in Harare

Zimbabwe football legend Moses Chunga was mugged in central Harare on Saturday night with the robbers stealing his phone and money.

The former Warriors captain was walking along Sam Nujoma Avenue after having left a pub in the city centre. The robbers attacked him as he went to his car and stole his phone and money.

The extent of the injuries he suffered in the attack could not be established last night.

Meanwhile, for the second game running, Khama Billiat ended on the losing side at Kaizer Chiefs.

The Amakhosi lost 0-1 in the Mpumalanga Cultural Experience Cup to Cape Town City on Saturday.

Chiefs went close to breaking the deadlock as early as the third minute with a free-kick that was tipped away by new signing Peter Leeuwenbergh.

The Citizens managed to carve out their first opening after 18 minutes as Matthew Rusike got to the end of Edmilson Dove’s cross but steered his header wide.

A few minutes later, Itumeleng Khune was called into action, with the Chiefs shot-stopper keeping out Thabo Nodada’s effort. That proved to be the final chance of the first half as the sides went into the break level at 0-0.

After a quiet start to the second half, it was Benni McCarthy’s charges who took the lead on 64 minutes thanks to a strike from Craig Martin.

Chiefs carved out a chance to level matters with 14 minutes remaining, but Bernard Parker was denied by Leeuwenburgh at the near post.

The AmaKhosi pushed for an equalising goal in the closing stages but they were unable to bypass Leeuwenburgh as City held on for the win.

Here’s how they lined up:

Chiefs: Khune, Mirwa, Cardoso, Mathoho, Moleko, Katsande, Meyiwa, Tshabalala, Parker, Billiat, Castro.

City: Leeuwenbergh, Mkhize, Fielies, Mngonyama, Edmilson, Putsche, Patosi, Nodada, Martin, Norodien, Rusike — The Herald/Laduma