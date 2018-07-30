Man steals $8 000 laptops, cellphones

BY Luthando Mapepa

Police in Chipinge have arrested a Chimanimani man for breaking into an electrical appliances shop in the town and stealing cellphones and laptops valued at $8 000.

Chipinge Criminal Investigations Department (CID) community relations officer Detective Assistant Inspector Daniel Mhini confirmed the arrest of Pedzisai Mujaji (32) of Chirau Village under Chief Chikukwa in Chimanimani.

“Yes, I can confirm that we have arrested a housebreaker, Mujaji, who is currently helping police with investigations,” he said

“Circumstances are that on May 9, 2018 Mujaji went to Timothy Sigauke’s shop at No. 37 Main Street, Chipinge, during the night.

“The accused person then allegedly displaced asbestos sheets and gained entry into the shop.

“Whilst inside, the accused person stole 2 x 250 HP laptops, 2 x Lenovo laptops and 89 smart- phones of various types and went away unnoticed.”

Detective Asst Insp Mhini said on July 15 police used telephone records analysis to track the culprit.

“Using the telephone record analysis police discovered that the accused was frequently communicating with his associates using a base station at Chimaimani Business Centre.

“The detectives’ expertise picked up the forwarding particulars of the accused.

“Detectives made concerted follow-ups and got assistance from members of the public who furnished them further with names of places frequently visited by the accused.

“Following a vigorous and restless tracking exercise, the detectives located and arrested the accused in the comfort of his home . . . along the Zimbabwean border with Mozambique,” he said.

The arrest led to the recovery of two brand new laptops.The Herald