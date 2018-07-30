LIVE updates: Elections in #Zimbabwe

Liberia’s former President, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, is one of the many international observers at watching the polls in Zimbabwe.

“I think this is an exciting moment for Zimbabweans to change the course of their country through their votes. The long queues tell us that they are very enthusiastic about this opportunity to ensure they are part of this process,” she told the BBC at the David Livingstone Primary School in Harare.

“We want to see Zimbabwe stand out as another example of people having the right, without any kind of repression, given the full right to be able to vote,” she said.

I have to do this for my kids

“I just have to do this. I have to see a better Zimbabwe for my kids. Things have been tough,” Tawanda Petru, 28, an unemployed man voting in Mbare, a low-income district of the capital Harare, told AFP as polling stations opened across the country.

With 5.6 million registered voters, the results of the presidential, parliamentary and local elections are due by August 4. A run-off vote is scheduled for September 8 if no presidential candidate wins at least 50 percent in the first round.

Chamisa says “victory is certain” as he casts vote

The main opposition MDC Alliance candidate, Nelson Chamisa, has cast his vote, telling a cheering crowd: “Victory is certain, the people have spoken.”