Charley Black promises fireworks

By Taenda Cyril Mushambi

After missing a show in June this year, David House promotions have set another show for Charley Black in Zimbabwe on August 4 at Club 1+1, Longcheng Plaza, which promises to be nothing short of electric if the organiser’s words are anything to go by.

After making history three years ago, David House Promotions spokesperson said the public took a step and demanded the bringing of the artiste back to the country by public demand.

“The reason we are doing this show is because of public demand, he staged a remarkable performance the last time he came here so the people said they want him back. So we are doing as people suggested” said a spokesperson for David House.

Desmond “Charley Black” Méndez will share the stage with local dancehall chanters along the likes of Hwindi President, Soul Jah Love, Kinnah, Guspy Warrior among others as well as Judgement Yard, and Gary and Templeman representing the Immortal Movement.

David House Promotions have articulated that everything is working according to plan and they are and at an advanced stage in bringing the Dancehall star on to the local stage.

“We encourage his fans and all the ghetto youths to meet the great dancehall star at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on his arrival and proceed with him the next day to his welcome party” said the spokesperson.

The “Whine and Kotch” and “Party Animal” chart-buster is expected to arrive in the country on August 2 followed by his welcome party the next day at a city club.

The tickets for the show are pegged at $10 for advance tickets with VIP tickets being flogged at $30 apiece.

After Bob Marley set the stage, as the first Jamaican reggae artiste to light the stage in Zimbabwe, dancehall and reggae artistes have followed the trend and are helping in making their Caribbean genres remain ever so popular in the country. The Herald