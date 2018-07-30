CAPS United sign Katsvairo

CAPS United have signed striker Michelle Katsvairo after beating Botswana club Township Rollers to his signature. The 28-year-old put pen to paper yesterday and the Green Machine believe his pace will provide their strike-force with the potency it has been lacking of late.

Makepekepe are also believed to be on the verge of signing their former striker Dominic Chungwa who has been released by South African side Polokwane City.

The Green Machine has struggled to score goals on a regular basis since Chungwa left the club and moved to South Africa.

The burden of getting goals has been carried by John Zhuwawu who has been crying out for a helping hand.

Katsvairo had appeared set to join Township Rollers, who have been interested in his services from his days at Kaizer Chiefs, when he went into talks with the Botswana side last week.

The striker has been training with CAPS United with club president Farai Jere telling The Herald last week that they were interested in signing the forward.

Yesterday, the two parties sealed the deal with CAPS United being represented by club chief executive Cuthbert Chitima.

Katsvairo came to prominence while playing for Gunners, a club that was owned by Chitima, before moving to FC Platinum.

He then exploded at Chicken Inn and was the team’s outstanding player during their CAF Champions League showdown against Mamelodi Sundowns.

He scored the only goal at Barbourfields in the first leg which the Gamecocks won 1-0 and then hit the post in the second leg in Pretoria which the then Zimbabwe champions lost 2-0 with the South African side scoring a controversial last-gasp penalty for their victory.

Katsvairo was released by Chiefs in January this year after failing to make an impact at the Amakhosi whom he joined two years ago.

He also spent some time at Tanzanian side Singida United.

The striker told Kick-Off that he was to blame for his unsuccessful stint at Chiefs.

“I don’t have regrets for signing with Kaizer Chiefs. I regret that I didn’t do enough to stay with the club,” he said.

“I feel embarrassed that I have to leave Kaizer Chiefs. I feel I didn’t do enough, but life goes on.

“I want to thank Bobby Motaung and the entire Kaizer Chiefs family for allowing me a chance to play for one of the best teams in the country.

“Even though my stay with Chiefs didn’t last long I have fond memories with this club.

“I believe I still have more to offer. I am determined to work hard and get back into my old form.’’ The Herald